Coimbatore

Man gets 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault

I   The Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 23- year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a four-year-old girl. The accused Selvam was arrested in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.


