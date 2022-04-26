Man gets 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault
I The Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 23- year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a four-year-old girl. The accused Selvam was arrested in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.