Man gets 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

July 31, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Monday.

S. Raja of Ariyampatti kidnapped a 14-year-old girl residing in Jalakandapuram police limits, married her on March 4, 2017, and sexually assaulted her. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC, Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and Sections 5 (i) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act cases, and on Monday, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

