Man gets 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 20, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A private school teacher was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, K. Muthaiyan (46) of Thalaivasal was a private school teacher. On April 20, 2011, he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

Based on her parents complaint, the Thalaivasal police, who received the missing complaint, rescued the girl on May 2, Investigation revealed that the accused Muthaiyan sexually assaulted her.

Based on that, the police registered a case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (A) (procuration of a minor girl) and 376 (i) (punishment for rape) of the IPC and arrested Muthaiyan and remanded him in prison.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case trial was held at the Salem District Mahila Court and on Wednesday, the court found Muthaiyan guilty and awarded 10 years imprisonment and slapped ₹6,000 as fine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app