Man gets 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

A private school teacher was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, K. Muthaiyan (46) of Thalaivasal was a private school teacher. On April 20, 2011, he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

Based on her parents complaint, the Thalaivasal police, who received the missing complaint, rescued the girl on May 2, Investigation revealed that the accused Muthaiyan sexually assaulted her.

Based on that, the police registered a case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (A) (procuration of a minor girl) and 376 (i) (punishment for rape) of the IPC and arrested Muthaiyan and remanded him in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case trial was held at the Salem District Mahila Court and on Wednesday, the court found Muthaiyan guilty and awarded 10 years imprisonment and slapped ₹6,000 as fine.