Man gets 10 years imprisonment for murdering 60-year-old woman

March 11, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Additional Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a 43-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for murdering a 60-year-old woman.

According to the police, M. Kumar of Pallipatti near Mecheri was involved in a dispute with S. Paramasivam of the same locality regarding laying of drinking water pipeline. Paramasivam's mother, S. Chinnammal, who tried to pacify them, was attacked by Kumar. She sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where she died.

The Mecheri police arrested Kumar and remanded him in prison. The Court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused.. Following the verdict, Kumar was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

