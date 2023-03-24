Man gets 10 years’ imprisonment for bid to kill wife

March 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

A 38-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for trying to kill his wife.

According to the police, Thenmozhi (22), wife of M. Velu (38) of P. Kannukkanoor, near Vazhapadi, was staying separately at her father’s house.

On April 12, 2015, Velu went to his father-in-law’s house and asked her to come again to their house. When she refused, Velu stabbed her with a knife. The Vazhapadi police registered a case, arrested the accused, and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Salem. On Friday, the court found the accused guilty and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000.

