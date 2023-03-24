ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 10 years’ imprisonment for bid to kill wife

March 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for trying to kill his wife.

According to the police, Thenmozhi (22), wife of M. Velu (38) of P. Kannukkanoor, near Vazhapadi, was staying separately at her father’s house.

On April 12, 2015, Velu went to his father-in-law’s house and asked her to come again to their house. When she refused, Velu stabbed her with a knife. The Vazhapadi police registered a case, arrested the accused, and remanded him in prison.

The case trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Salem. On Friday, the court found the accused guilty and also imposed a fine of ₹2,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US