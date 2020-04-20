Man from West Bengal held for stealing truck

Salem city police on Monday arrested a person from Kolkata for trying to steal a truck.

According to Karuppur police, Nayan Das, a migrant worker, noticed a truck parked at a private transport firm near Karuppur. Police said that truck was parked there since the beginning of lockdown and it was about to be sent to Bengaluru for service. Police said that Nayan Das managed to steal the truck and it was taken to Coimbatore.

Police team, who were on a night patrol on a stretch between Salem-Kochi highway in Coimbatore late on Sunday, detained the man who stole the lorry belonging to a courier agency at Karuppur in Salem. The police said that they found the truck parked on the side of road near Irugur and asked the driver why it was halted there. As the man gave contradictory statements, the police questioned him and contacted the courier agency, mobile number of which was written on the lorry. The courier company alleged that the man, Nayan Das from West Bengal, stole the vehicle and left Salem. The man and the lorry were handed over to the Salem police. It was alleged that the man stole the lorry to transport migrant workers stranded here due to lockdown to their States.

According to police, Nayan Das is already facing charges in a few cases in West Bengal. Police said that the accused has been remanded to Attur prison and they are investigating.