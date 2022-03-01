Man from village near Aliyar gets 15 years’ imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl

March 01, 2022 10:36 IST

He was arrested for offenses under POCSO Act

A special court on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019, the police said

The court awarded the punishment to a 20-year-old man from a village near Aliyar under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the man sexually assaulted the girl, a Class XI student, many times in 2019 on the pretext of marrying her. They exchanged garlands at a temple in Dindigul district later.

The girl's parents complained to the police in June 2019 that their daughter was missing. The police found out that the youth married the minor girl and sexually assaulted him. The girl missing case was altered to a case of sexual assault and the accused was arrested for offences under the POCSO Act. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran also slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 on the man.