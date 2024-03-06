ADVERTISEMENT

Man from U.P. held for stealing mobile phones from train passengers at Tiruppur station

March 06, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Police said 15 mobile phones estimated to be worth around ₹1,65,00 were recovered from the suspect

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man, Shahid Jamal from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended at the Tiruppur railway station on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, on charges of stealing mobile phones from passengers on board trains.

A special team of the Government Raulway Police in Podanur, headed by Inspector Dhanalakshmi, arrested Jamal, after he exhibited suspicious behaviour. When he was interrogated, he admitted to stealing mobile phones from passengers on crowded trains plying to and from northern States.

The special team had been formed in response to a number of complaints about mobile phone thefts from passengers. This was a joint initiative between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The arrest of Jamal led to recovery 15 mobile phones valued at ₹1,65,000. He was subsequently presented before a court and has been placed in judicial custody.

