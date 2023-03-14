ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Nilgiris who murdered migrant worker detained under Goondas Act

March 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man, who was arrested by the Coimbatore District Police on charges of murdering a migrant worker in January this year, was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act. The detainee has been identified as T. Charles, a native of Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

Charles was arrested by the Chettipalayam police for murdering R. Lalan, 34, of Bihar, whose body was found with his hands and legs tied up near the Tangedco office at Pachapalayam on January 11. The body, in decomposing state, was noticed by people in the locality.

Lalan, an employee of an iron pipes casting company, stayed with his wife and four children at Thennampalayam, near Sulur. He left home on January 8 and did not return. The investigators found that Lalan used to consume alcohol at the residence of Charles, a scrap collection agent, at Thennampalayam.

As Charles was missing after the murder, the police traced him and questioned. He confessed to murdering Lalan in a brawl on January 8. Charles strangulated Lalan and tied him up with nylon ropes. He packed the body in a huge carton and took it to Pachapalayam in his mini goods carriage where he dumped it near a road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against Charles, the police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US