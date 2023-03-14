Man from Nilgiris who murdered migrant worker detained under Goondas Act

March 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

A 34-year-old man, who was arrested by the Coimbatore District Police on charges of murdering a migrant worker in January this year, was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act. The detainee has been identified as T. Charles, a native of Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

Charles was arrested by the Chettipalayam police for murdering R. Lalan, 34, of Bihar, whose body was found with his hands and legs tied up near the Tangedco office at Pachapalayam on January 11. The body, in decomposing state, was noticed by people in the locality.

Lalan, an employee of an iron pipes casting company, stayed with his wife and four children at Thennampalayam, near Sulur. He left home on January 8 and did not return. The investigators found that Lalan used to consume alcohol at the residence of Charles, a scrap collection agent, at Thennampalayam.

As Charles was missing after the murder, the police traced him and questioned. He confessed to murdering Lalan in a brawl on January 8. Charles strangulated Lalan and tied him up with nylon ropes. He packed the body in a huge carton and took it to Pachapalayam in his mini goods carriage where he dumped it near a road.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against Charles, the police said on Tuesday.