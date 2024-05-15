Man from Nilgiris crushed to death between two private buses in Coimbatore’s Gandhipuram bus stand

A week after 10 persons suffered injuries after a private bus ploughed through the crowd at Gandhipuram town bus stand in Coimbatore, a man from the Nilgiris was crushed to death on Wednesday, after getting trapped between two private buses.

The deceased has been identified as Sivakumar (40), a farmer hailing from Thengumarahada in the Nilgiris district.

The police said the accident took place around 11.30 a.m. Sivakumar and his mother Saroja had come to the bus stand, after visiting relatives.

Sivakumar, according to the police, made his mother sit on a bench at the bus stand before heading to an ATM. As he walked through the gap between two private buses, which were stationed one after another, the driver of the bus in the front reversed it in the absence of the conductor. Sivakumar, who got trapped between the rear end and front side other two buses, died on the spot.

Soon, crew of other buses and passengers caught the driver who caused the accident, Thirunavukkarasu (40) of Pattanam near Sulur, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was beaten up by members of the crowd before the police took him into custody and shifted to the Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), Coimbatore east.

A TIW official said that the bus driver was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where it was confirmed that he was drunk. The police arrested him. The body of the deceased was shifted to the CMCH for post-mortem.

On May 6, a total of 10 persons suffered injuries after a private bus ploughed through the waiting crowd at the same bus stand.

