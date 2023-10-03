Man from Assam handed over to his family in Salem

October 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

A 29-year-old man who was mentally-ill was handed over to his family on Tuesday.

The person, who is a native of Dibugarh district in Assam, came to Chennai in 2016 and worked as a security guard. Later in an issue, he later became mentally ill. On January 29, 2018, he was rescued by volunteers and admitted to a rehabilitation center. Treatment and counselling were given to him. He provided a few details about him. Meanwhile, in 2022, a petition was submitted to the Salem District Legal Service Authority to hand over the person to his family.

The Salem District Legal Service Authority sent the petition to the Assam State Legal Service Authority. Steps were taken to identify his parents. A letter was also sent to the Assam State Principal Secretary and DGP. After one-and-a half years of searching, on September 11, his parents were identified. Through video conferencing, the person appeared, and his parents identified him. On Tuesday, the man was handed over to his family in the presence of Dibugarh police, Dibugarh District Legal Service authority staff, and an NGO.