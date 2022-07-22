Man from Andhra Pradesh found dead in Isha Yoga Centre

The man who stayed at the centre in Coimbatore since July 15 to attend a six-month yoga programme was found dead in his room, police suspect suicide

A 32-year-old man was found dead at Isha Yoga Centre near Coimbatore on Friday morning. The police have identified the deceased as Gullu Ramana, a native of Visakhapatnam.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police Superintendent V. Badrinarayanan said Ramana had come to the centre at Velligiri foothills on July 15 to attend a six-month yoga programme.

He was supposed to attend a yoga session at 5.30 a.m. on Friday. However, he did not attend the session. He was found dead around 7.30 a.m. in the room in which he was staying, said the SP.

As the room was occupied by other inmates till 5.30 a.m., the police suspect the death occurred between 5.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. The police suspect the man ended his life. A note allegedly left by the deceased was recovered from the room, the police said.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

"The cause of the death of the man would be known after the post-mortem. His family members have been informed and they have left for Coimbatore", said Mr. Badrinarayanan.

Alandurai police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)