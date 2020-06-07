Man found murdered
A 30-year-old man was found murdered at Panaimarathur near Selvapuram here on Sunday.
The police identified the deceased as Ramesh, a native of Dharmapuri district, who was doing odd jobs here. The body was found near a temple at Panaimarathur on Sunday morning. The throat of the deceased was slit with a sharp object.
On information, the Selvapuram police rushed to the spot and inspected the body. They found an identification card from a wallet based on which the deceased was identified. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
During preliminary investigations, the police found that the man used to come to the area and he was in touch with some persons who were allegedly peddling ganja.
