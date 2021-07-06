Coimbatore

Man found murdered near Pallipalayam

A man was found murdered near Pallipalayam during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ravi, general secretary of Aruntamizhar Peravai.

According to police, the incident occurred when he was resting in front of a Mariamman temple near his residence at Kaveri Karatukadu when some unidentified persons hacked Ravi to death.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, C. Mageshwari, DIG-Salem Range visited the spot. Pallipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.


