Man found murdered near Madukkarai

The Madukkarai police have launched an investigation into the murder of a 38-year-old man whose body was found in a stream near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Senthil Subash, a native of Tiruvallur district who had been residing at Periyanaickenpalayam.

He was found dead in a stream that passes through a private land at Arivoli Nagar near Madukkarai on Wednesday evening .

A person, namely Nimilan, had gone to the place to collect firewood and spotted a body in a decomposing state. He went to the Madukkarai police station and informed the police personnel about the corpse.

A police team rushed to the spot and inspected the body. They identified the deceased as Subash with the help of a mobile phone found near the body.

The police examined the corpse and found that there were two cuts on the forehead. The shirt of the deceased had blood stains, the police said.

According to the police, Subash was working in an advertising company at Periyanaickenpalayam.