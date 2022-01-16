Man found murdered near Annur in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE

16 January 2022 08:11 IST

Friend taken into custody

A 65-year-old man was found murdered near Annur in the district on Saturday.

The police said that P. Nataraj, a resident of Urumandagoundenpudur, near Annur, was found murdered in a farmland in the locality .

According to the police, a herder found Nataraj dead around 7 a.m. and informed the latter’s son Chiranjeevi.

The Annur police were informed and they came to the place. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

It was found that Nataraj had been taking care of 600 goats belonging to a farmer namely Rajendran of Appanaickenpatti for the past few months for monthly salary.

Chiranjeevi told the police that Nataraj had gone along with his friend N. Gurusamy (50) of Urumandagoundanpudur around 3 p.m. on Friday and did not return. Chiranjeevi came to know late on Friday that Gurusamy and his father had consumed alcohol from a Tasmac outlet in the locality. Gurusamy told him that Nataraj had headed to his house after the drinking session.

The police found that Gurusamy was absconding from Saturday morning. Later, they traced him and took him into custody for questioning.

Preliminary investigation by the police found that Gurusamy assaulted Nataraj with a stone, allegedly after the latter passed certain remarks about the former’s wife. The police were conducting further investigation.

Two arrested for threatening policeman

The Ukkadam police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of threatening a policeman with a knife and preventing him from discharging his duty.

The arrested have been identified as N. Murugaboopathi (33) of J.J. Nagar in north Coimbatore and R. Rajeshkumar (35) of CMC Colony in south Ukkadam.

The police said that Devakumar, head constable attached to the Ukkadam police station, found the two men consuming alcohol in an autorickshaw at Ukkadam around 9.30 a.m. on Friday. The head constable questioned the act and asked them to vacate the place. The police said that the duo argued with Mr. Devakumar and threatened him by flashing a knife.

The two men were taken into custody and the police seized a knife, 200 g of ganja, one bottle liquor and ₹21,000 from them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.