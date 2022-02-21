Man found murdered in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police launched an investigation into the murder of a man, whose body was found inside the Cotton Market Complex on Palladam Road in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the deceased, who is estimated to be around 30 years old, was found with a cut injury on the right side of his hip. The identity of the deceased and the motive were not immediately ascertained.

Based on a complaint from the Tiruppur South village administrative officer, the Tiruppur South police registered a case and formed special teams to nab the accused.

This is the third consecutive murder reported in Tiruppur City Police limits in the past three Mondays and all three murders had occurred in the late hours of Sundays. On February 6, a 27-year-old woman from Assam was murdered and her corpse was found stuffed inside an abandoned suitcase and on February 13, a 25-year-old youth was decapitated by a gang near Serangadu. Both these murders were reported within the limits of Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police station.

Constable placed under suspension

Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, G. Shashank Sai on Monday ordered the suspension of a police constable attached to the Avinashi police station, who was booked for alleged sexual harassment on Sunday by the same police station.

According to the police, P. Subramani (38) was a grade-II constable who was employed for around nine years in Avinashi police station. On Sunday, he allegedly made a call to a woman and asked her to visit him at a bus stop in Avinashi. Unbeknownst to him, the woman’s mother had attended the call and she visited the spot along with the woman’s father. As the constable allegedly ran away from them, the two caught him and allegedly roughed him up before handing him over to the Avinashi police.

The constable was booked and a report was sent to Mr. Sai for departmental action late on Sunday, the police said. Based on the report, the SP placed him under suspension till further orders.