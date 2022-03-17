Man found murdered in Salem

A middle-aged man was found murdered in a farm well here on Thursday. Two persons have surrendered in connection with the murder.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as J. Venkatesan (40). Venkatesan is married to Vijayalakshmi and the couple have two children. Venkatesan was working in South Africa and he returned to Salem recently. Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi developed an illicit relationship with her sister's husband Kumaran.

Venkatesan came to know about their relationship and the couple quarreled over this. On March 11, while the couple were quarreling, Kumaran visited their house. Both Vijayalakshmi and Kumaran attacked Venkatesan and he succumbed to the injuries. The duo tied the body in sack and dumped it in a farm well nearby.

The couple surrendered in front of Alagapuram VAO on Thursday. Police recovered the body from the well. Salem City police have registered a case and they are inquiring.