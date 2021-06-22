Coimbatore

Man found murdered in Salem

A 35-year-old man was found murdered near Omalur during the late hours of Monday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Badusha Moideen from Kitchipalayam was facing charges for various crimes and has been included in rowdy list. On Monday, Badusha along with his friend Dileep were on their way to Dharmapuri to get liquor when their two-wheeler reportedly broke down.

Dileep asked Badusha to wait at Lokur and took a lift to Dharmapuri to get liquor, police said. When Dileep returned, he found Badusha hacked to death.


