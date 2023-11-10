Man found murdered in Coimbatore

November 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Podanur police are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man in his house in Vellalore late on Thursday. The police said P. Nagarajan, a daily wage labourer, was found bludgeoned to death.

According to the police, on Thursday afternoon, neighbours found Nagarajan lying by the side of a road near his house under the influence of alcohol. They alerted his wife N. Rathidevi and son Pradeev who shifted him to the house.

In the evening, Ms. Rathidevi and Mr. Pradeev went to the Sulur police station as the police had asked the latter to come to the station with regard to a complaint they received against him. When they returned home around 11.30 p.m., they found Nagarajan dead. The Podanur police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Government ESI and Medical College Hospital.

The police, during the investigation, found out that Ms. Rathidevi’s elder brother Sakthivel alias Arivazhagan was at large after the incident. Sakthivel had enmity with Nagarajan as he suspected that his mother ended life a few years ago due to family issues created by the latter. Sakthivel also believed that his sister was unable to lead a happy life due to Nagarajan’s addiction to alcohol.

Police suspect that Sakthivel murdered his brother-in-law when the latter was alone at the house.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

