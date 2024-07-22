Man found murdered at Sulthanpet near Coimbatore

The police have launched an investigation into the murder of a 28-year-old man in a village at Sulthanpet in Coimbatore district on Monday.

M. Paramasivam of Odakkalpalayam village near Sulthanpet was found dead in an agricultural field in the nearby Vadambacheri village. Paramasivam had been working in a poultry farm. The police investigation revealed that he went to a liquor store in the locality along with his friend Parthiban on Sunday evening.

As he did not return to his house, relatives and friends launched searches. Meanwhile, the man was found dead on Monday morning. He had injuries on head, similar to the one inflicted by a heavy object.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Sulthanpet police registered a case under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed special teams to trace the assailant. According to the police, Parthiban was at large.