Coimbatore

Man found dead with injuries on head in Coimbatore

A 45-year-old man was found dead with injuries on head on the platform of a shop near Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shanmugam, who had been working as a driver at MGR Vegetable Market near Saibaba Colony.

According to the police, many people who work at the market sleep on the platforms of shops at night. Shanmugam slept in front of a shop on Monday night.

The police said that the man could have been bludgeoned by someone with a heavy object like stone.


