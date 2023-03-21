ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead near rail track in Salem

March 21, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated March 22, 2023 12:23 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man from Thitta Nagar near Narasingapuram in Salem was found dead near the rail track in the locality on Tuesday.

The police said that Mani and his wife Gandhimathi (36) have a son and a daughter. Gandhimathi is reportedly under treatment for mental illness for the past few years. Mani left his home in the early hours of Tuesday and his body was found near the railway track in the locality.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

