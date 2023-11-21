Man found dead near Valankulam in Coimbatore; two suspects held

November 21, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police in Coimbatore on Tuesday apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of a man aged between 40 and 50 in the city.

According to the police, a partially decomposed body of a man was found near the railway track connecting Coimbatore junction and Podanur junction on November 17.

The deceased, who had been doing odd jobs in the city, had injuries on his head. The Race Course police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by village administrative officer Senthil Kumar and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

A team led by Race Course inspector R. Arjunkumar launched an investigation and found out that a minor boy and another person had been in contact with the deceased, whose whereabouts were not available.

The deceased and the two suspects had gone to a deserted place between Valankulam tank and the railway track a few days before the body was found. The two suspects told the police that they murdered the unknown person over an altercation.

