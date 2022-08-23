Man found dead in well

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 23, 2022 18:17 IST

A 63-year-old man was found dead in a well near Kovilpalayam here on Sunday.

On information, the Kovilpalayam police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from an abandoned well in Sivasakthi Nagar. The deceased was identified as Rangasamy of Kovilpalayam, who was running a textile shop near SRP Mills.

The police suspect that Rangasamy ended his life because of distress. The Kovilpalayam police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

