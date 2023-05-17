Man found dead in Salem

HamberMenu
May 17, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 A 47-year-old man was found dead at his house at Sengal Anai (dam) area at Ponnamapettai here on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Rajaganapathi. Police said he got separated from his wife Meena and was living on the ground floor of his parents’ house while his brother Selvam was living on the first floor. He was found in a pool of blood in the house on Wednesday morning.

The Ammapettai police said Rajaganapathi was urging Selvam to partition the house that is in their parents’ name and Selvam was opposing it. Both had lodged complaints against each other and inquiries were being conducted by the police. The body was shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Further inquiry is on.

