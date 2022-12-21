Man found dead in Salem

December 21, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was found murdered near his house at Kitchipalayam in Salem on Wednesday. The police said that N. Kannan, a load man who was residing in Bharatiyar Street near Panchathangi Lake, was found dead with injuries on Wednesday morning. On information, Kitchipalayam police recovered the body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard and are on the lookout for the culprits. The police are verifying the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

