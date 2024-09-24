ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in Salem, police suspect murder

Published - September 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was found dead in Salem district on Monday night. C. Asaithambi, a temporary staffer at the Karumandurai TNEB office residing at Mothur near Kariyakovil, was found dead inside his home by his wife.

Kariyakovil police were alerted, who arrived at the scene and moved the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Police, who have registered a case and are investigating, suspect the incident to be a murder since the deceased was involved in a land dispute with a neighbour. They are probing the case from all angles, the police said.

