GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead in Salem, police suspect murder

Published - September 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was found dead in Salem district on Monday night. C. Asaithambi, a temporary staffer at the Karumandurai TNEB office residing at Mothur near Kariyakovil, was found dead inside his home by his wife.

Kariyakovil police were alerted, who arrived at the scene and moved the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Police, who have registered a case and are investigating, suspect the incident to be a murder since the deceased was involved in a land dispute with a neighbour. They are probing the case from all angles, the police said.

Published - September 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.