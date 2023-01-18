ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in railway station near Coimbatore

January 18, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man aged around 40 was found dead on a track at the Somanur railway station in Coimbatore district late on Tuesday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the body was found on a track at the station around 11.45 p.m. The police said that the man could have been hit by a train when he attempted to cross the track at the station where a very few trains have stoppages. The body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Podanur station of the GRP has launched an investigation.

Man arrested with 3 kg of ganja

The Karamadai police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of possessing 3 kg of ganja and attempting to sell the contraband. K. Ragunathan (40), a resident of Anna Colony at Thudiyalur, was arrested by a team headed by Sub-Inspector Sulthan Ibrahim from Then-Tirupati four road junction. The police team visited the place based on specific information and apprehended Ragunathan with the contraband. Ragunathan’s accomplice Mukilan, who hails from Bhavani in Erode district, managed to escape. Ragunathan was remanded in judicial custody. 

