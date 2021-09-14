Coimbatore

Man found dead in farm well

A 28-year-old man was found dead in a farm well near Vazhapadi.

According to the police, Raja from Irakampet in Kabilarmalai here came to Erivalavu with his family on Monday for a funeral. Later, Raja along Karthik, Dileep, Jeeva and a few others consumed liquor on Monday night and a quarrel occurred within the group.

The gang chased Raja and he fell into a 30-feet-deep farm well near Puthupatti. Villagers alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services. Raja’s body was recovered and sent to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The police secured Karthik, Dileep and Jeeva. Further investigation is on.


