Man found dead in farm well at Tharamangalam in Salem

January 09, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The dismembered body of a 53-year-old man was found in a farm well at Tharamangalam in Salem on Sunday evening. The police have picked up three persons for inquiry.

The police said that A. Mani, a truck driver from Periya Soragai near Tharamangalam, was found dead in the farm well belonging to Kumar of Kasuva Reddipatti on Sunday evening.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and recovered a few parts of the body from the well. The police later alerted the Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who retrieved the remaining parts of the body.

Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar formed special teams to nab the culprit.

Inquiries revealed that the deceased was also into timber business. The police suspect that the timber factory workers might be involved in the murder, as the body was allegedly chopped with a tree-cutting instrument.

