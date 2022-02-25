Man found dead at Salem GH

A middle-aged man, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital committed suicide during the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as T. Ramar (40) from Attur here. According to the police, Ramar was suffering from tuberculosis and he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days.

During the early hours of Friday, after he was not found in the ward, his sister went in search of him. The patient was found dead in the washroom of the hospital. GH police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)