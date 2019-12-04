Man found dead after hacking wife to death

A 74-year-old man hacked his wife to death near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore late on Monday. Later, his body was found in River Bhavani near Mettupalayam.

The police are trying to ascertain the cause of his death.

The police said K. Palanisamy, a resident of Thudiyalur road, and his Radhamani (65) used to sell meat in weekends. Radhamani allegedly wanted to give a property at Thudiyalur to their daughter against the wish of three sons.

The sons allegedly questioned Palanisamy about this which led to a dispute between the couple.

Palanisamy killed his wife with a machete around 10 p.m. on Monday. He left the house after the incident and his body was found in River Bhavani on Tuesday.

The police said that the body was shifted to Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, and the post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday.

Two held for robbery

The Ramanathapuram police arrested two persons who robbed a trader of his money on Nanjundapuram road on Monday. M. Saravanakumar (28) and M. Sanjay (38), both residents of Selvapuram, were arrested.

The duo approached P. Gurusamy (44) of Ramanathapuram when he was about to leave for home after closing his rice stall on Nanjundapuram road around 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

While one of them caught Gurusamy’s hand, the other person took money from the trader’s shirt’s pocket. However, the public caught them and handed over to the police.