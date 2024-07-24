Man found charred to death in house near Coimbatore

A 37-year-old man was found charred to death in his house at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahaya Jeganraj, a resident of Chennappachettipudur, near Karumathampatti.

The police said that Jeganraj, who hailed from Thoothukudi, was residing in a rented house at Chennappachettipudur with his wife. He had been taking medicine to recover from alcohol addiction.

However, according to the police, he started consuming liquor again and this led to frequent quarrels with his wife. As the man came home drunk on Tuesday night, the woman informed her parents that she no longer wanted to live with him. She left the house and her parents were expected to come to Sulur bus stand on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, she received a call from a neighbour, who informed her that smoke was emitting from the house.

Fire and rescue services personnel doused the flames and found Jeganraj charred to death in the kitchen.

The police shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case for unnatural death. Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the man ended his life by immolating self.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).