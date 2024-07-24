GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found charred to death in house near Coimbatore

Published - July 24, 2024 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was found charred to death in his house at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahaya Jeganraj, a resident of Chennappachettipudur, near Karumathampatti.

The police said that Jeganraj, who hailed from Thoothukudi, was residing in a rented house at Chennappachettipudur with his wife. He had been taking medicine to recover from alcohol addiction.

However, according to the police, he started consuming liquor again and this led to frequent quarrels with his wife. As the man came home drunk on Tuesday night, the woman informed her parents that she no longer wanted to live with him. She left the house and her parents were expected to come to Sulur bus stand on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, she received a call from a neighbour, who informed her that smoke was emitting from the house.

Fire and rescue services personnel doused the flames and found Jeganraj charred to death in the kitchen.

The police shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case for unnatural death. Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the man ended his life by immolating self.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.