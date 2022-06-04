Coimbatore

Man fined for hunting rabbit in Erode

A 30-year-old man was fined ₹20,000 by the Forest Department for hunting a rabbit at a patta land here recently.

Based on a tipoff, a team led by forester M. Arumugham, attached to the Vilamundi forest range in Sathyamangalam Forest Division, inspected Kanakarasampalayam Pirivu in Sathyamangalam and found a man with a bag.

He was identified as S. Kalimuthu of Kanakarasampalayam village. The team found the carcass of a rabbit and snares in the bag. He was taken to the office where Vilamundi Forest Range Officer V. Saravanan held inquiries. He revealed that he hunted the rabbit at a patta land in his village.

A case under Sections 2 (16) (b), 9, 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered and he was levied a fine by the District Forest Officer and was let off with a warning.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2022 6:47:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-fined-for-hunting-rabbit-in-erode/article65493660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY