Man fined for hunting rabbit in Erode
A 30-year-old man was fined ₹20,000 by the Forest Department for hunting a rabbit at a patta land here recently.
Based on a tipoff, a team led by forester M. Arumugham, attached to the Vilamundi forest range in Sathyamangalam Forest Division, inspected Kanakarasampalayam Pirivu in Sathyamangalam and found a man with a bag.
He was identified as S. Kalimuthu of Kanakarasampalayam village. The team found the carcass of a rabbit and snares in the bag. He was taken to the office where Vilamundi Forest Range Officer V. Saravanan held inquiries. He revealed that he hunted the rabbit at a patta land in his village.
A case under Sections 2 (16) (b), 9, 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered and he was levied a fine by the District Forest Officer and was let off with a warning.
