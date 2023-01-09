ADVERTISEMENT

Man fined for entering STR

January 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Karnataka who entered the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) illegally was imposed a fine of ₹1.20 lakh here.

A release said that during patrol by Germalam Forest Range Officer T. Dhinesh and team on January 7, they found a man inside the forest and intercepted him. He was identified as R. Siva, 33, of Uttur village in Chamrajanagar district and was taken to the range office. Since he had entered the forest area illegally, based on the directions of the District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division, a fine was imposed and he was let off, the release added.

Officials said he entered the area where tigers were found and his motive was unknown, during the inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US