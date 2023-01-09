Man fined for entering STR

January 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

A man from Karnataka who entered the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) illegally was imposed a fine of ₹1.20 lakh here.

A release said that during patrol by Germalam Forest Range Officer T. Dhinesh and team on January 7, they found a man inside the forest and intercepted him. He was identified as R. Siva, 33, of Uttur village in Chamrajanagar district and was taken to the range office. Since he had entered the forest area illegally, based on the directions of the District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division, a fine was imposed and he was let off, the release added.

Officials said he entered the area where tigers were found and his motive was unknown, during the inquiry.