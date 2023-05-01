HamberMenu
Man fined for entering reserve forest in Erode

May 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A man from Karnataka who entered the reserve forest area at Germalam range in Hasanur division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) with the aim of hunting animals was fined ₹25,000.

A team led by T. Dhinesh, Germalam Forest Ranger, was patrolling in the forest when they found a man at Guthiyalathur area. He was intercepted and identified as R. Ramji Naicker, 50, of Andaegurupan Thotti in Karnataka. Inquiries revealed that he was roaming in the forest to hunt animals. Since he had entered the forest illegally, based on the directions of the District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division, fine was imposed and he was let-off.

