A 36-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a private bus here in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. Chinnasamy of Mankarankottai was taking his son to school. According to local sources, Chinnasamy had stopped the two-wheeler and was about to cross the road to buy stationery for his son, when a private bus rammed into him, killing him on the spot. Madhikonpalayam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.