A 36-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a private bus here in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. Chinnasamy of Mankarankottai was taking his son to school. According to local sources, Chinnasamy had stopped the two-wheeler and was about to cross the road to buy stationery for his son, when a private bus rammed into him, killing him on the spot. Madhikonpalayam police have registered a case.