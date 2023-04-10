Man falls to death from bridge in Coimbatore city 

April 10, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 51-year-old man fell to death from a bridge on Nanjundapuram road in Coimbatore city on Sunday when the two-wheeler he was riding pillion rammed the protective wall of the bridge and he was thrown off in the impact.

The deceased was identified as N. Saravanakumar, a resident of Shanmugadevar Street at Sowripalayam junction.

The police said that the two-wheeler was rode by V. Vinoth (32) of Bharathi Nagar in Ramanathapuram.

Members of the District Road Safety committee inspected the accident spot on Monday. According to the Traffic Investigation Wing, the place where the accident took place was not among the ‘accident hotspots’ in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT