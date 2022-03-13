Man falls off train near Erode, dies

A passenger fell from a train and succumbed to injuries during the late hours of Saturday.

According to the Railway Police, the deceased was identified as Paramashivan (31) from Tiruneveli.

The passenger was travelling by the Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express train to his home town. . He was allegedly standing near the door of one of the compartments. While the train was passing near Kolanelli railway crossing, the passenger lost control and fell off from the train and died at the spot itself.

Railway police personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The police have registered a case.