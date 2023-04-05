Man facing 60 cases arrested for housebreak in Coimbatore district

April 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested a man, who has been involved in a total of 60 cases in Coimbatore Tiruppur and Erode, in connection with a housebreak near Annur recently. The arrested has been identified as Mubarak Ali, 30, a native of Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

According to the police, a special team of the police headed by Annur inspector M. Nithya arrested Ali during a vehicle check at Pasur on the Annur – Sathyamangalam Road on Wednesday.

The police were on the lookout for Ali after they found that he was one of the two persons involved in a daytime housebreak at Sengalipalayam, near Annur, on March 13. Ali and his accomplice Subash of Coimbatore stole ₹ 1.5 lakh, three sovereigns of jewellery and a laptop from the house of Subramanian.

The accused broke into the house when the inmates were away. Mr. Subramanian’s sons, who returned from college, saw one man waiting in a motorcycle in suspicious circumstances in front of their house. Soon, another person came out of the house and escaped in the motorcycle along with the man, who was waiting. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nithya said the Kuniyamuthur police in Coimbatore city arrested Subash in another case and he was remanded in judicial custody some days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT