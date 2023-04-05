ADVERTISEMENT

Man facing 60 cases arrested for housebreak in Coimbatore district

April 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested a man, who has been involved in a total of 60 cases in Coimbatore Tiruppur and Erode, in connection with a housebreak near Annur recently. The arrested has been identified as Mubarak Ali, 30, a native of Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

According to the police, a special team of the police headed by Annur inspector M. Nithya arrested Ali during a vehicle check at Pasur on the Annur – Sathyamangalam Road on Wednesday.

The police were on the lookout for Ali after they found that he was one of the two persons involved in a daytime housebreak at Sengalipalayam, near Annur, on March 13. Ali and his accomplice Subash of Coimbatore stole ₹ 1.5 lakh, three sovereigns of jewellery and a laptop from the house of Subramanian.

The accused broke into the house when the inmates were away. Mr. Subramanian’s sons, who returned from college, saw one man waiting in a motorcycle in suspicious circumstances in front of their house. Soon, another person came out of the house and escaped in the motorcycle along with the man, who was waiting. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nithya said the Kuniyamuthur police in Coimbatore city arrested Subash in another case and he was remanded in judicial custody some days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US