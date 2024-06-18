Man ends life in Salem

A 29-year-old man ended his life allegedly due to a financial loss in the share market on Tuesday.

D. Karthick Ragunath (29), an employee at an IT firm residing at State Bank Colony near Five Roads, was found dead on Tuesday morning by neighbours Suramangalam police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he was driven to take his life after allegedly losing a large sum of money in the share market. Suramangalam police have registered a case and are investigating further. He is survived by his wife Ishwarya Lakshmi and his newborn son.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)