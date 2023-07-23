Man ends life in Salem

July 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Salem

A 34-year-old man, who attempted to end life, died at the Salem Government Hospital here.

Annamalai, a weaver at Surapalli near Nangavalli, and his wife Gokila (28) have two sons, aged six and three. A few days ago, a quarrel erupted between the couple, and Annamalai took the children with him to his father’s house. On Saturday evening, Gokila and their relatives spoke with Annamalai and asked him to handover the children to her.

Later, Annamalai left his father’s house with the children, but did not return. Relatives found Annamalai and children unconscious and admitted them to the Salem Government Hospital where Annamalai died. The children were said to be out of danger. The Nagavalli police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Two policemen placed under suspension in Salem

Two policemen who quarrelled with hotel workers in an inebriated state and threatened them recently, were placed under suspension. On July 19, two persons went to a hotel at Ammapet in an inebriated state. After eating, one person slept in the hotel, and the other slept in a car. After a few hours of struggle, when the hotel workers woke them up and asked them to leave, the duo threatened the workers.

On information, the Ammapet police came to the spot and identified the duo as Sivasakthi, a sub-inspector, and Senthilkumar, a head constable, attached to Salem District Crime Branch police, and sent them away from the spot.

The video of the police personnel quarrelling with hotel workers went viral on social media. Following this, the duo was transferred to Armed Reserve police and an inquiry report was submitted to Salem SP R. Sivakumar and Salem Range DIG S. Rajeswari. Based on the report on Saturday, the DIG issued a suspension order to Sivasakthi, and the Salem SP to Senthilkumar.

Injured forest guard dies

R. Raviraj (50), a forest guard in Vilamundi Forest Range near Bhavanisagar in Erode district, who sustained injuries when he was attacked by a bison during patrolling in the forest on July 8, died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday.