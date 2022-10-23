Man ends life in Salem, relatives seek action against financier

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of a 30-year-old man, who ended his life on Sunday, have alleged that the man took the extreme step due to verbal abuse by a financier.

According to the police, K. Ramesh (30) of Mariamman Kovil Street in Shevapet was a silver anklet worker. He borrowed money from a few financiers at higher interest rates and was unable to repay the money.

On Saturday evening, a financier allegedly abused him verbally for the money. On Sunday morning, Ramesh’s family members found that he had ended his life. On information, Shevapet police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem and registered a case.

Meanwhile, Ramesh’s relatives picketed the Shevapet police station and sought action against the financier. The police assured them that they would take action based on the inquiry.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050