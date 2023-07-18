Man ends life in Salem, relatives demand action against his employer

July 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Salem

The relatives of a 34-year-old man, who allegedly died by suicide, demanded action against his employer in Salem on Tuesday.

The police said that Murugan, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar near Omalur, was working as a LPG cylinder delivery person in a gas agency in the locality. On July 15, he tried to end his life and was admitted to a private hospital. He was referred to Salem Government Hospital on Monday. However, he died on the way to the hospital. The Omalur police have registered a case.

On Tuesday, Murugan’s wife M. Logeswari (28) and her two children came to the Salem SP office and submitted a petition seeking action against the gas agency owner, based on the note written by the the deceased. In the note, Murugan had allegedly mentioned that the gas agency owner was the reason for his decision to end life. The man’s relatives have refused to accept his body.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.