Man ends life in hospital in Coimbatore

April 03, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 37-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital on Avinashi Road near Coimbatore airport, ended his life on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as T. Pugazh Raja, a civil engineer from Jagir Ammapalayam in Salem district. According to the police, Raja was admitted to the hospital after he met with an accident in Salem on March 19. He was shifted to a room after five days of treatment in the intensive care unit.

As his wife and a relative, who were in the room, did not see Raja early on Monday morning, they searched for him and found him dead. On information, the Peelamedu police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and launched an investigation.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

